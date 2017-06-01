*If you’re a fan of the “Real Housewives” franchise, this Blind Item from CDNA should be easy-breezy.

Don’t believe the hype. As much as this former reality star/celebrity mom pumps out stories about her daughter through every PR team/tabloid possible, and as much as she might wish it to be true, the daughter is a yachter and is never going to land the A+ list mostly movie actor, let alone even date him. So, stop trying to plant stories saying they are a couple.

Who do you think the players are in this Blind Item?

