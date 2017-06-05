Blue Ivy (front and center) - TMZ

Blue Ivy Carter (front and center) – TMZ

*Blue Ivy Carter went viral today thanks to leaked footage of her performance in her school’s ballet recital.

TMZ posted footage of Beyonce and Jay Z’s 5-year-old daughter getting her Misty Copeland on to Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September.”

Sporting braids and a pink tutu, Blue got into formation with her classmates and slayed, of course.

Would we expect anything less from a child of Bey?

Watch below:

It’s unclear if Bey’s proud parents were in the audience during the recital. Beyonce is on the verge of giving birth to twins.





