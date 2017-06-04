*Back in the early 2000’s, Bobby Brown detailed his mental health issues after connecting the dots about why and he had so many personal and professional struggles.

Brown publicly acknowledged long ago that he was officially diagnosed with a mental illness. Details about his mental health issues were published via VeryWell:

In 2000 or 2001 he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. In 2004 Bobby Brown gave an exclusive interview to Stone Phillips of Dateline NBC along with his mother, Carol. He told Phillips, “I bought property probably in every state I went to and forgot about it. You know? I would leave cars on the freeway, just because, say, let’s see what happens to it.” Speaking of a period a few years later, he said, “I would spend like, I’m talking, days to weeks just high. I mean, just high, I mean, just on coke. You know? Marijuana at the same time, alcohol. You know? I wasn’t a type that was going to discriminate. You know?” He also told Phillips he was now depending on medications to deal with his mood swings instead of drugs and alcohol.

As a solo artist and a member of New Edition, Bobby Brown has sold over 50 million records worldwide and has received Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, and a Lifetime Soul Train Music Award.

After his success with New Edition, Brown began his solo career in 1987, releasing four albums, one remix album and a string of Top 10 Billboard hits, which includes a #1 Billboard Hot 100 Single (“My Prerogative”).

Here’s what he revealed back in the day about his extreme moods:

Also in 2004 Brown told Jamie Brown of Sister 2 Sister Magazine that he had been diagnosed with ADD – Attention Deficit Disorder – as a child. He mentioned that where he grew up, drugs were everywhere and you could not “even walk outside your door without someone being in the hallway smoking weed or drinking wine” and that he was always seeking attention. He said he sought help from doctors because “I was trying to figure out why was I going through these different changes. I mean, I could be happy one moment and then the next minute I’m like angry. Totally. Full of fire and rage.”

Bobby Brown is currently a headline performer on The R&B Remix Tour, featuring Avant and Tony! Toni! Toné!.

