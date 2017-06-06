*Ciara has revealed she’s lost 20 pounds so far as part of her mission to “#bounceback” from her pregnancy with Sienna Princess.

She and hubby Russell Wilson welcomed their new bundle of joy on April 28. Just over a month later, the singer hit Instagram to reveal she has slimmed down to a weight of 178.6. The number was captured in a photograph of herself on a scale.

“I said I wasn’t going to gain 60lbs Carrying Sienna, and… I did exactly that!!,” wrote Ciara in the caption. She continued, “4 weeks after her birth I lost 20 lbs. This Weeks Goal is 10lbs. I was 183 yesterday. #BounceBack #LevelUp”

When Ciara gave birth to 3-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn, she dropped 60 lbs. in only four months—all due to a strict fitness and nutrition program that appears to be in practice again.

Via E! Online:

Meanwhile, Ciara and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback are loving life as parents to their bundle of joy. “[Ciara] always wanted a little girl,” a source told E! News at the time of Sienna’s birth on April 28, 2017. “She is feeling good and is showered with all her friends sending her well wishes.”

As for the first-time biological father, our insider described Wilson as the “happiest man on the planet. This dude was made to be a dad.”

The source continued, “He has been sending photos of his baby girl to all his close boys. He keeps gushing about her. He jokes and says, ‘I will never let her out of my sight.’ He is very protective.”