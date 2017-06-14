*Time Inc.’s (NYSE:TIME) ESSENCE Festival® presented by Coca-Cola® announces additions to its incredible daytime line-up of the nation’s leading speakers, influencers and artists at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30-July 2, 2017 in New Orleans, LA. Essence Festival

Attendees will be inspired and empowered to affect change in their communities while experiencing powerful content across four different stages: the Essence Empowerment Experience (EEE); Essence Beauty & Style Expo; Path to Power: Entrepreneurship & Business Conference and Essence Eats.

Newly announced presenters include: Soledad O’Brien, Mary J. Blige, Mara Brock-Akil, Luvvie Ajayi, Kenya Moore, April Ryan, Sybrina Fulton, Tamika Mallory, Angela Rye, Dee-1, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu and more. All sessions are free and open to the public. Register now by downloading the official Festival app or visit EssenceFestival.com.

In addition, the Festival’s much-heralded annual Sunday All-star Gospel tribute—sponsored by Wal-Mart and honoring GRAMMY Award-winning artist Dr. Cissy Houston—will feature a variety of soul-stirring musical guests, including: GRAMMY Award-winning artist CeCe Winans, J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, Jekalyn Carr, Chanté Moore and many more. See below for a day-by-day list of scheduled of presenters. *Artists and speakers are subject to change:

Essence Festival

Essence Empowerment Experience: Conversations across the three days will serve as the intersection of passion and purpose, with powerful topics such as: Post-Obama: Our New Political Agenda; The Millennial Message; We Are the Human Race; #WokeWonderland and more:

FRIDAY, JUNE 30: Charles Divins (host); Soledad O’Brien; New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu; Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon; Mary J. Blige; Tina Knowles-Lawson and Cheryl Creuzot; Kenya Moore; Phaedra Parks; Cleo Wade; April Ryan; Sybrina Fulton; Luvvie Ajayi; April Reign; Angela Rye; and others.

SATURDAY, JULY 1: Kristin Pierce (host); Ava DuVernay and Patrisse Cullors; Rev. Al Sharpton; Marc Morial; New Orleans Mayor Mitchell Landrieu; Congresswoman Maxine Waters; Dr. Michael Eric Dyson; Iyanla Vanzant; Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Broome; Baltimore, Mayor Catherine E. Pugh; Mary Pat Hector; Tamika Mallory; asha bandele; and more.

SUNDAY, JULY 2: Hosted by television personality Cheryl Wills, the All-star Gospel tribute to Dr. Cissy Houston will feature: CeCe Winans; Anita Wilson; India.Arie; Bishop Lester Love and the City of Love; Tyronne Foster and the Arc Singers; Jekalyn Carr; Chanté Moore; Kelly Price; P.J. Morton; Gene Moore; J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, Charles “Bam Bam” Belonge and more.

Essence Beauty & Style Expo: Hosted by television personality Zuri Hall, attendees will discover spotlight-worthy looks with tutorials from beauty icons, feast their eyes on the latest street style fashions, get custom makeovers and more! Presenters include: Tweet; India.Arie; Tina Knowles; Kim Kimble; Lion Babe; Chanté Moore; Mushiya; Ty Hunter; Vernon Francois; Razor Chic & Pekela Riley; Tahira Joy; and Beauty Bloggers MahoganyCurls, GlamTwinz, Ellaire, Yoshi Doll and more.

Essence Path to Power: Hosted by television anchor Sheba Turk, this stage (held on the second floor of the Convention Center) will feature inspiring experts, business leaders and speakers sharing valuable information including: Master P.; Kandi Burruss; Mara Brock-Akil; Carla Harris; Lisa Price; Bari Williams; Diishan Imira; Jessica O. Matthews; Monique Greenwood; Janice Bryant Howroyd; Angela Benton; Richilieu Dennis; Tiffany "The Budgetnista" Aliche and others.

For a full lineup of this year’s daytime speakers and artists, visit www.essencefestival.com.

Join the festival community: Follow us on Twitter @essencefest #EssenceFest and become a fan of Festival on Facebook. The 2017 ESSENCE Festival® presented by Coca-Cola® is sponsored by Ford, McDonald’s State Farm and Wal-Mart, and the ESSENCE® Empowerment Experience is executive produced by GeChar.

About Essence Communications Inc.

Essence Communications Inc. (ECI) is the number one media company dedicated to African-American women, with a brand reach of 21.2 million. With a multi-platform presence in publishing, live events and online, ECI is comprised of Essence magazine, the preeminent lifestyle magazine for African-American women; the Essence Festival; Black Women in Hollywood and Black Women in Music events; Window on Our Women and Smart Beauty consumer insights series; Essence.com; and ventures in digital media (mobile, television and VOD).

About Time Inc.

Time Inc. (NYSE:TIME) is one of the world’s leading media companies, with a monthly global print audience of over 120 million and worldwide digital properties that attract more than 150 million visitors each month, including over 60 websites. Our influential brands include People, Sports Illustrated, InStyle, Time, Real Simple, and Southern Living, as well as more than 50 diverse titles in the United Kingdom.

