*Here we go again with Bow Wow appearing to get caught red-handed in some Instagram trickery.

The rapper and reality show star is now denying claims that he paid fans to chase him through the street for a recent publicity stunt.

Bow Wow, a.k.a Shad Moss, was filmed along with his crew in Charlotte, North Carolina running away from screaming fans.

Watch below:

After Bow Wow posted the footage on Instagram Sunday (June 11), fans immediately cried foul, suggesting the scene was staged and the screaming girls were paid.

Bow Wow paid some “fans” to chase him in Charlotte. He 27. pic.twitter.com/K8S8ceklKp — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 12, 2017

In an interview with TMZ, Bow Wow denied paying the fans.

“Our tour buses was parked, like, not really where they’re supposed to be,” the 30-year-old explained in his defense. “I remember just being at the top of the loading dock with Jermaine [Dupri], and Jermaine is like, ‘Yo, you cannot go out there.’ I’m like, ‘Look, I’m not about to stand here in the loading dock all day. We gotta get to the bus.’ So I told him, I said, ‘Well, I’m going to try to run around the crowd,’ and he’s like ‘Good luck.’”

“It was smooth until, like, one [fan] grabbed my shirt and I said ‘OK, I’m about to just make a dash,’” he said.

Watch his entire TMZ interview below:

Of course, this follows his recent Internet flaming after he was caught flying in coach instead of the private jet he posted on IG, alongside a message indicating he was about to board a flight.