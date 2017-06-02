*Brandy Norwood is out of the hospital and back home on the mend after she lost consciousness on a plane this morning (June 2) and had to be revived by paramedics.

Her publicist released a statement this afternoon, explaining that the artist’s hectic schedule contributed to her health scare.

“Brandy has been released from the hospital and is now at home resting. She has been traveling extensively as part of an ongoing tour and several personal appearances. In recent days she has taken more than 10 long haul flights including internationally,” read the statement.

Brandy’s rep also said the she was in the studio late last Thursday and went straight to Los Angeles International Airport for a 5:45 a.m. Delta flight to New York’s JFK.

“The stress of all of the traveling and working so incessantly has exhausted her. She will be relaxing for the next few days,” the statement read.