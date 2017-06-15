*The four members of 90s group Xscape will reunite in front of Bravo’s cameras for a four-part special set for this fall.

Tentatively titled “Xscape: Still Kickin’ It,” the special will follow “The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, and sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott prepping for their first performance together in nearly 18 years at the upcoming 2017 Essence Festival.

“We are so excited to team up with Bravo and give our fans an up-close-and-personal look into our lives as we get ready for Essence Fest!” Xscape said in a statement. “This process has been a whirlwind with so many ups and downs, but we are loving every minute of being back together, and cannot wait to share the love, laughs, and craziness with you all!”

In February, Kandi, Tiny and Tamika announced Xscape’s reunion on Big Tigger’s radio show on Atlanta’s V103, marking their first group interview together in nearly two decades as part of the 25th anniversary of their debut album, “Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha.”

Xscape earned three consecutive platinum albums and 6 top 10 singles on the Billboard 100, including “Just Kickin’ It,” “Who Can I Run To,” “The Arms of the One Who Loves You” and “My Little Secret.”