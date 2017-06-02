TV personality Laura Govan attends PrettyLittleThing Campaign Launch for PLT SHAPE with Brand Ambassador Anastasia Karanikolaou on April 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

*Nearly a week after her episode of “Iyanla Fix My Life” aired, former “Basketball Wives: LA” star Laura Govan came home from vacation last month to find her home had been violated.

According to TMZ, burglars made off with $98,000 in cash and $615,000 in jewelry, including a $50k Rolex taken from her San Fernando home. Left behind was a smashed kitchen window, likely the point of entry.

Govan’s home is in a gated community, which didn’t seem to matter. The reality star also has a security system, but says she didn’t turn it on so that a friend who was watching her dog could easily come and go.

A neighbor told cops she heard the dog barking one night around 1 a.m., but didn’t think much of it. Govan’s motion sensor doorbell also detected movement that night around 12:44 a.m. She told cops video footage from her system didn’t save because it’s not connected to the cloud.

So far, no arrests and no suspects.





