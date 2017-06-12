*After staying away during the first week of Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial, his wife Camille made her first public show of support on Monday (June 12), arriving arm-in-arm with her husband to the courthouse in Norristown, PA.

The prosecution rested its case on Friday, and now Cosby’s defense team will begin arguing its case. There were rumors on Friday that Cosby might take the stand.

Andrea Constand, a former Temple University staff member, says the university’s famous alumnus drugged and sexually assaulted her at his home outside Philadelphia in 2004.

Prosecutors on Friday asked Constand to tell her story, while defense lawyers attacked her credibility. According to the New York Times, her testimony was emotional and she stayed composed, “even as Cosby’s defense team produced phone records showing she called Mr. Cosby at least 53 times after the night she said she was assaulted at his home. She said that she had to speak to him for Temple University business.”

Judge Steven T. O’Neill said that the case would likely go to the jurors early in the week.