*Carmelo Anthony may have checked out of his marriage to La La Anthony, so why is he pressed that another man – specifically Chris Rock — is coming for his estranged ex?

It was reported back in April that Carmelo and his wife La La were calling it quits following reports that he stepped out on her and got a groupie pregnant.

Despite a source telling Page Six that Melo’s tagline was, “She’s married, I’m not,” and “that’s how he would justify” cheating on her — he was still left feeling some way after watching comedian Chris Rock give his wife a shout out on a recent episode of the Wendy Williams show.

Rock was promoting his Total Blackout World Tour on the show when he was asked if he was friends with Carmelo and La La. That’s when he jokingly (we think) used the moment to express his desire for the actress.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Bill Maher Apologizes for His ‘I’m a House Nig*a’ Comment; Some Still Call for His Head

“If La La is interested in going short next time,” Chris began. “La La is bad, woo! Hey, they’re married; you’re not supposed to mess with other team’s players. But she’s hot though!”

He added, “She looked great the other night, (speaking about a photo of La La at the Met Gala in New York City.) “La La will you? La La let’s go to ‘La La Land!”

(Watch it via the video player above at approximately the 9 min mark.)

Carmelo was said to be “really upset,” by what Rock said, a source close to the NBA player told DailyMail.com.

“He sent a text to several of his friends asking “Did y’all see this bulls**t? This nig*a on TV trying to scoop up my wife.”

“He then called famed film director Spike Lee to tell him to tell Chris to back off before it became a problem,” the source added.

La La was flattered by Chris’s flirting, and she allegedly told friends she was tempted to post the his Wendy segment on her Instagram with three heart emojis as a caption.

“She felt like Carmelo needs to realize that just because he didn’t respect his marriage vows doesn’t mean someone else doesn’t want her. The only reason she didn’t post the clip is because she knew it would fuel more headlines about their split,” the source revealed.

Even though Rock is reportedly dating actress Megalyn Echikunwoke, several of La La’s friends are encouraging her hook up with Chris.

DailyMail.com reports that her best friends Kim Kardashian and Ciara have both been pushing La La to quietly go out with him.

“They both know she’s clearly not ready to date anyone, but both feel she may as well go out with a man that thinks she’s hot, have a good time and a whole bunch of laughs while doing it. Both feel it would really teach Carmelo a lesson too,” the source revealed.