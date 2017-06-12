*Tonight’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals will see cast members from the San Francisco production of Hamilton sing the National Anthem.

The series is back in Oakland’s Oracle Arena, with the hometown Golden State Warriors going for their 2nd NBA championship in three years against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cast members chosen for Anthem duty from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award winning musical include Joshua Henry, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Solea Pfeiffer and Amber Iman.

Game 5 airs live tonight on ABC at 9 p.m. ET.