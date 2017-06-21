*Actresses Tika Sumpter and Carmen Ejogo are headed to the big screen in separate projects.

Production company CorradoMooncoin has cast Sumpter, Ben Tavassoli and Jamie Lee Curtis in the political thriller “The Pages,” according to Variety. The female-driven story of obsession, betrayal and regret begins principal photography in Chicago this week.

Sumpter plays a former top security advisor threatened by associates from her dark past including a steely politician — played by Curtis — with an unwavering knack for achieving her goals.

Joe Chappelle directs from his own script.

Sumpter recently portrayed the young Michelle Robinson (Obama) in the feature film “Southside With You,” and currently stars in Tyler Perry’s series “The Haves and the Have Nots” on OWN. She’ll next be seen in David Lowery’s “Old Man and the Gun.”

Ejogo, meanwhile, joins the cast of Sony’s untitled Denzel Washington thriller from writer/director Dan Gilroy.

The project, formerly known as “Inner City,” tells of a Los Angeles attorney who is offered a job at a prestigious law firm after the death of his longtime partner and takes on a case that has life-altering repercussions.

Ejogo has been cast as one of the female leads, a worker at a civil rights organization.

In addition to “Alien: Covenant,” Ejogo currently appears onscreen in the horror movie “It Comes at Night” and appeared in “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” as Seraphina Picquery.