*According to ESPN, Game 2 of the NBA Finals — Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers — received TV’s highest ratings since Michael Jordan’s supreme dominance in ’98.

In fact, Game 1’s television audience of 19.6 million viewers registers at 5% more than the 18.6 million people who tuned in for last year’s Game 1. Viewership for Game 2 was even more impressive, with Sunday’s [June 4] 20.1 million viewers topping 2016’s Game 2 numbers by a 13% margin, per nba.com

Last time a series drew the type of popularity that the 2017 Finals are boasting was during the Chicago vs. Utah series that featured Jordan going for his 6th title in 1998.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: (Listen) Official Resigns … Caught on Tape Blaming Flint Water Crisis on ‘N*ggers Who Don’t Pay Their Bills!’

Even though ABC’s comedy pilot starring Jalen Rose didn’t get a series pickup, the public got a chance to see it this week week when it aired on ESPN.

Per Deadline: from writer-creator Nahnatchka Khan (Fresh Off the Boat), “Jalen vs. Everybody” also stars Anna Maria Horsford, Marla Gibbs, Kelly Jenrette, Laysla de Oliveira, Jessica McKenna and Rich Sommer. It follows former NBA star and current radio/TV personality Jalen Rose as he juggles his career responsibilities with the challenges of being a single dad. Khan, Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, Mandy Summers serve as exec producers.

“Jalen vs. Everybody” aired Tuesday night (06-06-19) on ESPN, and David Jacoby, Rose’s partner on the national radio show “Jalen and Jacoby,” made sure Twitter was in on the news: