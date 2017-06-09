*The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly had a problem with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry squatting down like was taking a dump on their home court following Kevin Durant’s go-ahead three-pointer late in Wednesday’s Game 3.

Sam Amico of Fox Sports Ohio reported Friday that the Cavs were “highly agitated” by the defecation simulation and that it “won’t be forgotten come Friday night.”

Durant’s three-pointer put Golden State on top 114-113 with under one minute left, and it went on to win 118-113 to take a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals.

When asked about the gesture after the game, Curry denied any type of premeditation.

“It was all spontaneous. I wish I could have a little bit more control over here,” he told The Score. “The reactions in certain situations … I really don’t know what I did last night. I saw it, but I don’t know what I was doing. I even dropped my mouthpiece because I was so uncoordinated in that sense. It is what it is.”

The Warriors will have a chance to close out the series, win their second title in three years and complete a perfect 16-0 postseason when they face the Cavaliers in Game 4 tonight.