*The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has just released its report on the Senate Health Care Bill to repeal President Obama’s Affordable Care Act, and found that it would increase the number of people without health insurance by 22 million by 2026, a figure that is only slightly lower than the 23 million more uninsured that the House version would create.

Next year, 15 million more people would be uninsured compared with current law, the budget office said.

The new legislation would lower federal deficits by a total of $321 billion over a decade, the budget office said.

The release of the budget office’s analysis comes as a number of reluctant Republican senators are still on the fence about supporting the health bill, which the majority leader, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, wants to push through before a planned recess for the Fourth of July.

The bill will not pass if more than two Republicans senators oppose it. So far, five Republican senators have said they will not support the version of the bill that was released last week.