*LOS ANGELES – Today Louise McCarthy, President and CEO of the Community Clinic Association of Los Angeles County (CCALAC) released the following statement after the United States Senate presented its plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

“This bill puts at risk current laws that allow millions of Angelenos and other Americans to have consistent access to health care; some for the first time in their lives. To rip that away from them is cruel and a major step back for all Americans. This bill creates damaging cuts in LA County’s public health and places the entire safety net in a precarious position.

Because of the ACA, 1.5 million residents in Los Angeles County received health care coverage through the Medicaid expansion or Covered California. For the first time in their history, LA clinics went from having a majority of uninsured patients, to a majority of insured patients. Even under a partial repeal, many will likely lose coverage and remain uninsured. According to a recent study by University of California Berkeley Center for Labor Research and Education, Los Angeles County would see a loss of 63,000 jobs and a loss of $5.8 billion in gross domestic product (GDP).

Americans in every state must call their members of Congress to let them know we cannot go back – we cannot eliminate access to quality, comprehensive health care,” McCarthy said. “The fight doesn’t end today.”

CCALAC has expressed its concern about the rolling back of the Medicaid expansion, restructuring Medicaid financing,and allowing states to waive essential health benefit standards. CCALAC is encouraging its member clinics, and the public and community leaders to continue their advocacy to call their Congress members as the bill moves back to the House of Representatives.

THE COMMUNITY CLINIC ASSOCIATION OF LOS ANGELES COUNTY (CCALAC) is the largest regional association of community clinics and health centers in California. Founded in 1994, CCALAC has 62 members that operate nearly 300 clinic sites throughout the County. CCALAC is dedicated to serving and representing the interests of its member clinics as providers of quality health care, including medical, dental and pharmacy services. For more information about CCALAC, visit www.ccalac.org or call (213) 201-6500.

