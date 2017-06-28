hrone Room Gold Edition to Feature Never Before Heard Rendition of 'Blessed Assurance'

*The 10x Grammy® Award winner offers a commemorative ‘Gold Edition’ of the groundbreaking worship album. Throne Room Gold Edition will include an exclusive unreleased rendition of “Blessed Assurance,” inspired by her 2015 Kennedy Center Honors tribute to legendary actress Cicely Tyson.

Throne Room

Marking a more inspirational and worship focused direction, Throne Room was originally released in 2003, was RIAA Gold-certified and generated two hits, “Mercy Said No,” and “Hallelujah Praise.”

Winans is currently on her national ‘Let Them Fall In Love’ Tour presented by Medi-Share.

About CeCe Winans

Winans has released a slew of duo and solo albums that crossed genres and boundaries and influenced a generation of gospel and secular vocalists. Her mantel today holds a staggering ten Grammy® Awards, 20 Dove Awards, and seven Stellar Awards.

She’s been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the Nashville Music City Walk of Fame, in addition to being named a Trailblazer of Soul by BMI and garnering multiple NAACP Image Awards, Soul Train Awards, Essence Awards, and more. She’s sold in excess of five million albums in the U.S. alone, topping the Gospel charts repeatedly while managing to cross over with smashes like “Count On Me,” her stunning duet with Whitney Houston from the multi-platinum ‘Waiting To Exhale’ soundtrack, which sold two million copies and cracked the Top 10 on the Pop, R&B, and Adult Contemporary charts.

Hello. My Music is Written and Recorded With You in Mind…

And with you in mind, I pour my heart and soul into my songs. I hope it

brings you encouragement, joy, and love. In life we face challenges and

oftentimes we need one another to make it through. Music helps pull me

through these times. It makes me feel alive and I kinda like that feeling

(smile)! I thank YOU for your love and support that you continue to gift

me with – it is overwhelming and truly appreciated! Now go and sing and

feel alive! – CeCe

