*Cedric the Entertainer claims his family suffered nausea, nosebleeds, vomiting and vertigo because the Southern California Gas Company allowed massive amounts of natural gas and hazardous chemicals to pollute the air — and according to TMZ, he just filed a lawsuit over it.

In the docs, Cedric says the Gas Co. is responsible for releasing massive amounts of toxic pollutants into the air starting in October, 2015. In southern California, the disaster is known as the Porter Ranch gas leak.

This writer supports Cedric’s claims about the gas company’s negligence, as I too am involved in a similar (class action) lawsuit against the Southern California Gas Company.

As NY Daily News reports, the well spewed more than 100,000 tons of methane and other gases into the area between October and January. Countless other victims of the Porter Ranch gas catastrophe filed a class action lawsuit in November 2016 over the impact. The leak happened because the Gas Company failed to replace an emergency safety valve back in 1979.

Aside from their medical issues, Cedric says the leak has also caused his property value to plummet.

The gas leak plagued the L.A. area, leading the Mayor of Los Angeles to declare a State of Emergency at the time. Thousands of residents were displaced due to the disaster and authorities at Los Angeles County reportedly filed criminal charges against SoCalGas but they reached a plea agreement last September.

Cedric the Entertainer married Lorna Wells in 2000 and they have three children together. He also has another daughter from a previous relationship. He is best known for co-starring with Steve Harvey on The WB sitcom “The Steve Harvey Show” and starring as Eddie in “Barbershop.” He also starred in the TV Land original series “The Soul Man,” which aired its fifth and final season in 2016.

