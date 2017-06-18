*Chaka Khan has launched an indie label and merchandising company called iKhan Sounds, theJasminBrand reports.

The first single from the label will be the empowering anthem “I Love Myself,” written and produced by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter B. Slade.

“The lyrics to “I Love Myself” give voice to the deeply personal and continuing journey of my life and the obstacles I continue to overcome both publicly and privately,” Chaka said.

Earlier this year, MondoTunes teamed with iKhan Sounds LLC to announce the release of the single, along with a contest to incorporate fans in the song’s video. The song, with benefits going toward bullying and domestic abuse charities, was released digitally via MondoTunes back in February.

“It is important that in these troubled times we honor our own self-respect,” Khan said in a press release. “Beauty knows no boundaries and is accepting of us all whether black, white, gay, straight, physically or mentally-challenged.”

Chaka Khan is a ten-time Grammy Award winner (with 22 nominations) who has released 22 albums and racked up ten #1 Billboard magazine charted songs, eight RIAA certified gold singles and eleven RIAA certified gold and platinum albums.

“Ten Grammy wins with 22 nominations plus 75 million records sold is without question legendary in the music industry,” said MondoTunes CEO Javan Mershad. “Chaka Khan’s music, message and voice has been, and will always be timeless and iconic. We are so proud she recognized our platform as the perfect way to reach the most people.”

According to the official Facebook page, the IKhan Sounds online store will be “opening soon.”

