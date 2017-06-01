*Chance the Rapper engaged the ladies of “The View” in a conversation on race during his guest appearance on Thursday (June 1).

The hot topic was sparked by the N-word that was spray-painted on the Los Angeles home of Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James earlier this week.

“It’s a common pattern in America’s history when people that look like me get to a certain point of success,” Chance explained. “LeBron James is, to me, the greatest of all time basketball player. People want to remind you how they view you as a second-class citizen. There’s not much you can do other than keep thriving.”

Chance also spoke about his family’s history of activism, and how his own desire to help others is inspired by James.

“His involvement with the [NBA] Player’s Association and his commitment to making sure that everything is fair for the players is what I idolize,” added Chance. “I want young artists to know that it’s very possible to have success in the music industry with your own guidance and your own team behind you.”

Watch below:

On Wednesday, LAPD announced that it is investigating the incident at James’ home as an act of vandalism and hate crime. LeBron responded to the incident at a press conference.

“As I sit here on the eve of one of the greatest sporting events we have, race and what is going on comes again,” he said. “On my behalf, family’s behalf, I look at this as, if this sheds a light and continues to keep the conversation going on my behalf, then I’m okay with it. My family is safe, that’s most important.

“It just shows that racism will always be a part of the world, part of America,” he continued. “Hate in America, especially for African-Americans, is living every day. Even though it’s concealed most of the time, even though people hide their faces and will say things about you and when they see you, they’ll smile in your face, it’s alive every single day.”