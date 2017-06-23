*Chance the Rapper took to Twitter on Thursday to post a lengthy apology to Dr. Dre for mocking his label and the Aftermath family.

While performing “No Problems” during his “Be Encouraged Tour,” Chance displayed altered logos representing influential record companies, as All Hip Hop reports.

Aftermath (Can’t Do Math), Sony (Phony), Epic (Eclick), Motown (No Crown), Atlantic (A Titanic), Def Jam (Don’t Join Recordings), Virgin (Villains), and Universal (Undiverse) were all targets.

Many fans took the Chicago native to task for promoting content that was deemed disrespectful.

Now, Chance The Rapper is offering a mea culpa to Dr. Dre.

The celebrated wordsmith posted several tweets explaining why he was wrong for dissing the legendary producer.

Chance wrote:

I want to formally apologize to Dr Dre, and all of Aftermath for publicly disrespecting their hard work and contributions to music. When I went on the Be Encouraged tour I made LED content to satirize and degrade major labels. I made the mistake of including Imprints which not only dulled my overall point of trying to uplift artist… But also singled out artist-owned ventures that have only worked to progress the culture. Dre is a premier example of creating space for wealth and ownership in an industry designed for creatives to be the foot soldiers. His work with Beats, Compton Schools and artist like Kendrick, Game, Eminem, .Paak, 50 NWA and others is unmatched and how i inspire to be. I set out to empower and I completely missed the ball and I know that now, once again Sorry to Dre, all the artists/producers at Aftermath and all the other folk trying to make a difference in music that I belittled.

Meanwhile, Dr. Dre is reportedly an executive with Apple after he and music pioneer Jimmy Iovine sold Beats Electronics to the technology giant for $3 billion in 2014.

Do you think Dre pressed about this youngin’ Chance The Rapper?

