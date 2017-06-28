*The Chicago Police Department has made a tour of the DuSable Museum of African American History part of the training requirements for new recruits.

A class of 56 officers visited the venue Monday.

“The one thing I can tell you after 29 years [is] if you don’t know a culture, you tend to fear it,” Police Supt. Eddie Johnson told Fox 32 Monday, June 26.

The department has required new recruits to visit the Holocaust museum for years to teach soon-to-be officers about other cultures, according to Atlanta Black Star.

Black history was added only after the 2014 shooting death of black teen Laquan McDonald by a white officer. The department also added a lesson about the meaning of implicit bias.

The training is open exclusively to new recruits, but the CPD is open to the possibility of expanding it in the future.