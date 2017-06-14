*Chief Keef is once again walking the streets after being released from a South Dakota jail, and his first order of business was apparently a shopping spree at Saks Fifth Ave.

As previously reported, the Chicago rapper was busted Monday morning at an airport in Sioux Falls. He was allegedly caught by security with marijuana edibles and charged with carrying two ounces to less than a half pound of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia.

A rep reportedly confirmed to XXL that he left the Sioux Falls jail after appearing before a judge at 3 p.m. on Tuesday (June 13) and being released on a $2,000 bond.

The artist hit Instagram after his release, posting a photo of him holding a stack of cash with the caption: “I jus left Saks, now I’m pulling up to sonics! Tryna get on Forbes, because they label me a convict!”

Looks like the shopping spree continued today with a trip to the sneaker store.