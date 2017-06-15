*It’s just not fair, I tell you! If you ask me, and I know you didn’t, cops these days could learn a thing or two from Gavel the K-9 cop. True, his focus was more on belly rubs than catching bad guys. Sure, he’d rather have a jerky stick treat instead of taking a chunk out of some bad guys leg. But he’s a doggie for Pete’s sake. Give him some slack.

Can a dog get a pass, please?

No such luck for a police dog. Gavel was ousted from the training program because he liked people too much.

According to The Huffington Post, Gavel’s handlers at the Queensland Police Service in Brisbane, eastern Australia, decided in February that he was too sociable for the force and cut him from its 16-month training program.

But he didn’t sue. Instead, he got even. With a much cooler job!

