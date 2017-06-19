*Chris Brown and Ray J have quietly joined forces for a mixtape that takes aim at everybody and everything.

Titled “Burn My Name,” the twosome let off steam over 10 tracks, with titles like “Side B*tch,” “F**k Them Hoes” and “Let it Bang.”

The project also features “Famous,” Breezy and Ray J’s response to Kanye West’s “Famous” music video that featured wax figure cameos of the two, with Ray J laying near his sex-tape co-star Kim Kardashian and Brown laying next to his ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

Bizzy Bone, Payso B, Jackie, Vince Staples and others make guest appearances.

Listen to the mixtape below:

Brown is prepping to drop his “Heartbreak on a Full Moon” album, reportedly a double disc containing 40 new songs. A release date has yet to be announced.