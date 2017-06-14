*Former Kings star Chris Webber is celebrating fatherhood for the first time, and he announced the exciting news on his Twitter account by sharing a photo of his newborn twins.

“So thankful,” he tweeted. “After many years of trying and more than a few heartbreaks we were blessed with these little ones. Thank you @mrserikawebber.”

As the Sac Bee reports, over his 15-year NBA career, Webber played 6 1/2 seasons with the Sacramento Kings, and he made the All-Star team four years in a row — averaging 23.5 points and 10.6 rebounds as the Kings made the playoffs in each of his seasons with the team. The Kings retired his No. 4 jersey in 2009.

He has also tried his hand at music production, producing Nas’ “Surviving the Times” from his Greatest Hits album and “Blunt Ashes” from Hip Hop Is Dead.

In late 2016, Webber began hosting “Fearless or Insane” on Podcast One.

However, he’s mainly know these days for excellent his work as one of TNT’s top commentators for their NBA coverage.

His wife Erika Dates, who he married during a private ceremony at his Atlanta home, shared a photo of the family on Instagram and expressed her gratefulness.

“7 years waiting for our family to grow, and we were double blessed,” she wrote on her post. “Never underestimate the power of prayer, even when ‘they’ tell you it’s impossible.”