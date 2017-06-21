*Hollywood heartthrob Christian Keyes is calling out Steve Harvey over the controversial comments he made about the Flint water crisis.

As previously reported, the comedian and radio host came under fire for telling a caller to “enjoy your nice brown glass of water”, following a debate over the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Finals loss to Golden State Warriors.

The Flint water crisis began in 2014 when the drinking water source for the city was changed to the Flint River. Due to insufficient water treatment, over 100,000 residents were potentially exposed to high levels of lead in the drinking water.

As reported by thejasmineBRAND.com, Keys took to social media to address Harvey’s offense comments, saying:

Nine thousand cases of lead poisoning. Three and four-year-olds out there who haven’t started speaking yet because the lead has left them disabled to a certain extent. They have not been able to develop properly.

He continued:

We supported you through a lot of stuff. If you did a show in Flint, guaranteed people would come out by the thousands spending money they don’t even have to come see and support you to take their minds off what they are going through. And you on there cracking jokes about the dirty polluted water telling the Flint native “enjoy his glass of brown dirty water” You should be ashamed of yourself. You set a terrible example.

Keyes ended his criticism with:

I know accidents happen. This is a perfect time for you to lift up that heavy ass mustache you yours and apologize to the city of Flint. Have some class man. Message! Let’s see if he is man enough to make right what he did wrong to the city of Flint.

See the clip below:

