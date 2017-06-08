*Tamar Braxton took to social media on June 7 to extend an olive branch to Tiny Harris and her estranged husband T.I.

Ever since the messy diva left “The Real,” Tamar has been at odds with her former BFF Tiny, and reportedly, Toya Wright is the blame for their fallout. In Braxton’s publicly apology to Tiny for the rift in their friendship, she also took shots at “paperback” Toya.

Tamar and Tiny have been trading jabs online for months now, and at one point, Tiny’s mother even jumped into the beef.

But now it seems the tension has all become too much for Tamar, so she reached out to Tiny on Instagram to make things right in their relationship. Braxton even offered to sing at T.I. and Tiny’s vow renewal ceremony — and is also willing to pay for it just to keep them together.

“Ya know I’ve been thinking,” Tamar started, “although I don’t feel like social media is the best place to work out personal issues…sometimes it can be the most effective way to get your love ones attention.”

She continued by stating, “I love you guys,” before expressing her wish to see the entire Harris family back together.

Tiny and T.I. have expressed their intention to get a divorce, and they even ended their family reality show on VH1 by officially breaking up. But Tamar hopes they can get back together and save their marriage.

“I also love your husband @troubleman31 because he is my family also,” Tamar stated. “How about we ALL sit down and talk and declare our new Love and mutual respect for each other and I’ll pay for and sing at your new vowel renewal ceremony.”

Peep her full IG post below.

It wasn’t long before Tiny took to her own IG page to respond to Tamar’s apology:

“Awe Tamar, I love you to pieces, wrong or right, I always and always will consider you one of my closest, dearest, oldest friends I’ve got,” she wrote.

Of course, since this is messy Tamar, it couldn’t all be peace and love. She threw a bit of shade in her plea to her former friend, stating, “Life is too short and I’m ok with ignoring single, miserable hateful friends who WANT to see you and I at odds and instigating feuds with you and your husband.”

Fans quickly figured out that the shade was directed at Toya Wright, and she has had ENOUGH of Tamar’s shenanigans.

Wright took to her own Instagram page to snatch Tamar’s blonde wig and read her life for FLITH over the “fake” and shady public apology Braxton gave Tiny.

Toya issued this vicious response to Tamar:

Paperback Toya?? Really Bitch??! What does your non-sincere apology and fake ass public outreach have to do with me?? You are THE fakest bitch I know. You wrote all of that pathetic, attention seeking bullshit but you conveniently forgot to tell them why ur REALLY mad?? Speak up l…tell em why you and your so-called best friend of 19 years fell out. Why didn’t you tell them how petty you really are? What type of bitch gets mad because a friend posts a birthday message about another friend?? I have your answer tho — the same petty ass bitch that got mad At EVERYONE who went on the real talk show that she was FIRED from. I’m sick of you popping off on everybody and then playing victim with yo over the top under the table ass. You talk shit about your own sisters! U a disrespectful, disloyal, jealous attention fiend. Your desire to be front and center and have all the attention even spilled over into to the church! People trying hear the Lord’s word and you want the people to watch u work! Fake ass praise! Fuck You all days and all ways Tamar!

Love always,

Paperback Toya . My new book will be dropping in July! #ihavetimetoday #iapologizetomyfollowers #shekeepplayingwithme #sometimethenolahavetocomeout

If Instagram was a reality show, Tamar, Tiny and Toya would be the stars of the series. Would you tune in and watch?