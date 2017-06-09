*Donald Trump’s presence in the nation’s highest office not only appears to have emboldened more racists to come out of the woodwork, but also seems to have driven at least two Democrats to curse uncharacteristically in public.

Today (June 9), CNN parted ways with Iranian-American author and religious scholar Reza Aslan, the host of its non-fiction series “Believer.” The move comes days after he called Trump “a piece of s**t” in a tweet criticizing remarks the President made about the terrorist attacks in London.

Aslan accused Trump of using the tragedy to promote his desire for a so-called “travel ban” on specific countries in the Middle East.

Aslan later apologized, saying, “I should have used better language to express my shock and frustration at the president’s lack of decorum and sympathy for the victims of London. I apologize for my choice of words.”

Today, CNN let Aslan go with the following statement: “CNN has decided to not move forward with production on the acquired series ‘Believer with Reza Aslan.’ We wish Reza and his production team all the best.”

Late last month, CNN said it would no longer feature Kathy Griffin as part of its annual New Year’s Eve broadcast with Anderson Cooper, a day after pictures surfaced on social media of Griffin holding a bloody head resembling President Trump.

Also today, Democratic Sen. Kristen Gillibrand dropped the F-bomb twice while expressing her frustration with Trump.

“Has he kept his promises? No. F**k no,” she said while addressing the Personal Democracy Forum in New York City.

Later, she told the members of her party, “If we are not helping people, we should go the f— home,” repeating a line she used in an April New York magazine interview while talking about paid family leave legislation.

Watch below: