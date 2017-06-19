*Unemployed NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick posted a picture on social media last week comparing modern police officers to fugitive slave patrols.

Kaepernick’s post on Twitter was in response to the Philando Castile verdict, in which Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez was found not guilty of fatally shooting Castile during a traffic stop last July.

Yanez was acquitted on all the charges brought against him in the case, including second-degree manslaughter and two counts of “intentional discharge of firearm that endangers safety.”

A system that perpetually condones the killing of people, without consequence, doesn’t need to be revised, it needs to be dismantled! pic.twitter.com/BVVPVZIQyD — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) June 16, 2017

Kaepernick posted a second message on Twitter after the verdict was announced, which read: “My heart aches for Philando’s family.”

The 29-year-old garnered national headlines during the 2016 season for kneeling during the national anthem. He explained the decision to Steve Wyche of NFL.com last August.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick said. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

In related news, the uncle of Philando Castile is calling on Donald Trump to step in after the unsurprising acquittal of his nephew’s killer.

“We would like to see if this could go to a federal court. Even though this went the wrong way we can still look for justice,” Tracy Castile told the New York Daily News. “Stand up and by the leader that you say you are.”

Trump has not addressed the controversial verdict — and why would he… when officer involved killings of non-threatening black folks is something many believe Trump and his administration fully support. Last month, the DOJ declined calls to bring federal charges against the officers involved in the death of Alton Sterling that occurred in Louisiana one day prior to the Castile shooting.

