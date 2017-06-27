*Red Grant, Guy Torry, Flex Alexander, Shanice, Pretty Ricki, and many more were among the celebrities in attendance at the live taping of The Comedy Underground Series Season 2 produced by Silver Lining Entertainment. The comics took over the Alex Theater in Glendale, CA with a hilarious laugh marathon.

(Red Grant & Daughter at the Alex Theater in Glendale, CA for The Comedy Underground Series Season 2 Taping)

For the latest season, previously featured comic Red Grant returns as the evening’s host, while MC Lyte reprises her role as DJ and ringmaster for the event. Boasting a powerhouse roster of hilarious talent, the comedians include Guy Torry, Brooklyn Jones, Rip Micheals, Tony Roberts, Pretty Ricki, Cocoa Brown, Zooman Miller, and Ocean Glapion.

“The Comedy Underground Series” provides a platform for fresh voices in the world of comedy in addition to celebrating established acts via an inventive combination of live performance and documentary footage showcasing their respective stories.

Angela White, SLE President and the Creator and Producer of the series and Producer Carol Ann Shine have officially partnered with RLJ Entertainment to produce and air Comedy Underground Season 2 on the heels of SLE’s faith-based film, “A Question of Faith,” which is scheduled to be released theatrically on September 29, 2017.

“The Comedy Underground” will air this summer on The Urban Movie Channel as an integral part of UMC’s Fall Out Fridays comedy campaign.

About the Comedy Underground Series

Comedy is a universal cure for what ails us and the power of laughter can touch, relieve and help us transcend any ethnic or gender barriers at home and around the world. “The Comedy Underground Series” looks to break fresh new faces and re-introduce seasoned veterans, who are currently absent from the mainstream television and media. The series is shot with segments featuring a docu-style format, so we can hear first hand about a comic’s journey on the road to stardom. We aim to have this series emerge as a funny and thought provoking stand-upcomedy show with a twist of “real life.”

A comedian’s path is not always easy but they do their best every performance to bring laughter where there is need and an audience. We salute comedians as they are examples that there is always a Silver Lining…..

About Silver Lining Entertainment

Silver Lining Entertainment (“SLE”) is an independent production company based in Los Angeles, California. Established in 1997 in New Jersey by founder Angela White, the Company’s mission is to develop independent television and film projects with a multi-cultural perspective, from inception to completion, for worldwide distribution. SLE’s current focus is on forging strategic relationships with other production companies, writers, directors, talent and producers to create, develop, produce and distribute compelling stories with core family values to targeted audiences throughout the global marketplace.

