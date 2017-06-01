*About IT COMES AT NIGHT: Secure within a desolate home as an unnatural threat terrorizes the world, the tenuous domestic order he has established with his wife and son is put to the ultimate test with the arrival of a desperate young family seeking refuge.

Despite the best intentions of both families, paranoia and mistrust boil over as the horrors outside creep ever-closer, awakening something hidden and monstrous within him as he learns that the protection of his family comes at the cost of his soul.

REVIEW of IT COMES AT NIGHT: The tension is beautifully modulated and powerfully deployed in It Comes At Night, the expert sophomore feature from Krisha writer-director Trey Edward Shults.

Though drawing from familiar tenets of the post-apocalyptic thriller, this quietly unsettling chamber drama goes its own way, touching on plenty of potent themes without ever settling on one simple metaphor as horror descends on the characters.

Shults has once again made a movie about the terror of family, but It Comes At Night’s confident, ruthless craftsmanship suggests a filmmaker only starting to reach his potential.

Largely avoiding shock cuts or other horror-movie gimmicks, It Comes At Night crafts its suspense from a slow build-up

Opening June 9 in the US, this A24 release should do robust art-house business, especially with Joel Edgerton lending some commercial clout.

Discriminating horror fans should come out in droves, and strong reviews will further stoke audience curiosity, perhaps resulting in grosses comparable to A24’s The Witch ($40m worldwide).

Get the rest of this review of IT COMES AT NIGHT at Screen Daily.

Cast: Joel Edgerton (Warrior, Black Mass), Carmen Ejogo (Selma, Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them), Kelvin Harrison, Jr. (Shots Fired, Mudbound, Roots) Cristopher Abbott (GIRLS, A Most Violent Year, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot), Riley Keough (American Honey, Mad Max: Fury Road), Griffin Robert Faulkner (Pickup, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), David Pendleton (All My Children, Begin Again)

Official Website: http://itcomesatnight.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ItComesAtNight/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/itcomesatnight

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itcomesatnight/

source:

Brittany Rodgers

Allied Integrated Marketing

[email protected]