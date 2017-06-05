*Common not only earned himself an award on Saturday, but he also got the chance to serenade Halle Berry on stage.

It all went down Saturday night (June 3) at the 16th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball, an annual fundraising benefit for low-income individuals and the homeless.

Common was on hand to accept a Spirit of Chrysalis Award as well as perform. During his set, the rapper spotted Berry in the front row and invited her on stage.

And that’s when the audience witnessed Common try to shoot his shot.

“Maybe me and Halle, yo, we can get married,” he spat at one point.

Common shared the moment on Instagram, with the caption, “Who me? Oh..I ain’t do too much last night. Just freestyled to @halleberry at the #butterflyball what you do last night?”

Watch below:

Earlier in the evening, Berry was introduced as the first presenter by emcee Jussie Smollet, who worked with the actress 25 years ago as a child actor in 1993’s “Queen.” Smollet pleaded “love me Halle, please” before the Oscar winner took the stage to present a Spirit of Chrysalis Award to Peter Cramer.