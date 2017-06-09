*Bill Cosby is considering taking the stand in his sexual assault trial, according to Deadline.com.

The comedian, accused of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in 2004, is said to be in a “good mood” about the way things are going so far, Deadline’s Dominic Patten reported Thursday evening.

During a court recess Friday (June 9) afternoon, Cosby’s rep Andrew Wyatt appeared to confirm the report when he suggested the comedian would consider testifying. “We’re weighing every option,” Wyatt said.

Today in court, the jury heard parts of the 2005-2006 depositions that were part of a civil lawsuit brought against him by Constand — portions of which must have led the defense to believe that putting Cosby on the stand would help sway the jury, reports Page Six.

Among the highlights today, Cosby’s lawyers grilled Constand about her sexual orientation and a previous alleged relationship with a “male celebrity athlete,” suggesting she is a celebrity chaser and might not be gay. Constand’s lawyers have long maintained that she could not have been romantically interested in Cosby (as he claims) because she is gay.

Prosecutor Kevin Steele slammed the defense motion — which was ultimately denied by the judge — as “the age-old tactic of victim shaming.”

Defense lawyers have been barred from discussing Constand’s on-again, off-again relationship with a woman around the time she accused Cosby of sexually assaulting her at his home in Cheltenham.

Jurors also heard Friday how Cosby told cops he thought of himself as “a dirty old man” during his sexual encounter with Constand.

According to Page Six, Cosby told investigators that he apologized to Constand’s mother for giving her daughter pills and then sexually touching her – because he was worried how he’d appear.

“I’m apologizing because I’m thinking this is a dirty old man and a young girl,” Cosby said, according to testimony Friday about a phone call he’d had with Constand’s mom, Gianna.

The comic told cops he gave Andrea one and a half tablets of Benadryl to help her “relax.” He also admitted he offered to pay for Andrea’s graduate degree, fearing that she or Gianna would later extort him.

At one point on Friday, Cosby and others in the courtroom broke into laughter as a Pennsylvania detective struggled to pronounce the name of a medication that’d been tested in the case.

“Dr. Huxtable?” Detective James Reape meekly said to chuckles after stumbling over the word, which was diphenhydramine.