*We keep seeing concrete evidence that people are losing their mind. Road rage incidents have escalated; hate crimes are at an all time high; and now, people are becoming enraged for something as simple as a child’s broken sippy cup.

WTF?

Hey, I couldn’t make this sh*t up if I tried!

According to reports, an Ohio woman was beaten in a park by a couple after her child accidentally broke their kids’ sippy cup. The woman apologized profusely, and even offered to pay $10 for the broken cup, but the other mother became irate saying it wasn’t enough. WAVY-TV reports the young woman was beaten severely — in front of her children — and left with a broken jaw.

The incident happened on June 10th at Westgate Park in Columbus.

Now look, I am not one to underestimate the importance of a sippy cup. I am both a mother and grandmother, so I know the importance of the cup. I have seen children go ballistic without either their pacifier, sippy cup or thumb! But c’mon, you can’t control your temper in anticipation of such an outburst? You actually get so mad that you send a woman to the hospital?

That’s what happened.

When the mom of the child who had broken the cup realized that even her second apology did no good, reports say she began to back away.

The New York Post reports, that’s when the angry mother put her 1-year-old child in a swing and walked up to the victim, whacking her in the face.

“The mother of the child whose sippy cup got broke is so upset she starts a fight with the other mother,” Detective Regina Dudley with the Columbus Division of Police said, according to WAVY-TV. “An actual physical confrontation, and so they fight for a little but they separate.”

