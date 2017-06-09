*Jasmine ‘Jazzy’ Owens penned an inspirational and powerful message celebrating her and her husband Keenen’s different body types when she posted the Instagram photo above.

The 25-year-old mom explained that she has rolls and stretch marks, and she once struggled to understand how someone “born fit” like Keenen could love her body.

Last month, Jazzy started an Instagram page dedicated to body acceptance, and the post of her and Keenen has has been liked over 63,000 times since it was shared last Thursday.

“Over the years this man has loved every curve, every roll and every stretch mark on my body,” Owens posted on Instagram. “I never understood why.”

“How could he love something that isn’t ‘perfect’?” she continued. “How could a man who was ‘born fit’ love someone like me? I don’t have a flat stomach, I jiggle when I walk. Hell, if I run up the stairs too fast my body claps!”

For Owens, learning to love her body was a gradual process.

“Trying to change my mindset on what the ‘perfect body’ looks like has been a big factor in my journey,” she tells PEOPLE. “I am still not fully there. Some days I have doubts, but I feel as though that is just negativity and I’m trying to escape it. When I have these doubts, I simply look in the mirror and remind myself why I started this journey to love my PEOPLE. “I am still not fully there. Some days I have doubts, but I feel as though that is just negativity and I’m trying to escape it. When I have these doubts, I simply look in the mirror and remind myself why I started this journey to love my body, and tell myself ‘You are beautiful!’ ”

“Now I see I do have the ‘perfect’ body!” she said. “Every roll, every curve and every stretch mark is put on me just perfect to make both of us happy. I love my body and I finally see why he does too!”

Owens is happy her body positive post has resonated with so many people. Since positing it last week, her Instagram has received thousands of supportive comments.

“Honestly my post going viral has come as a complete shock to me,” she says. “It’s very exciting and overwhelming at the same time. I am just very humbled that my story is not only reaching so many, but also inspiring others to love their bodies no matter what shape and size they are.”



Although a majority of the comments were positive, Jazzy revealed that she gotten her fair share of negative responses as well.

“Just because I’m a big girl doesn’t mean I’m unhealthy and promoting being unhealthy! I’m simply promoting loving yourself the way you are,” Owens said.

“Hating my body has made so many more issues for me then I had ever thought, from depression to anxiety to marriage problems,’ she explained in a post last month.

“Loving myself is not only something I want to do for myself, but it is something I want to do for my family, for my daughter to be able to look up to me and know that it is OK to love herself no matter what body type she has. Loving myself the way I am can change my future and the future of my family.”