*Young Thug may have thought it was cute to put a twist on CoverGirl’s “Easy Breezy Beautiful Cover Girl” slogan for his upcoming project but CoverGirl wasn’t impressed.

In fact, the cosmetic company released a statement against Thug’s promo video for his forthcoming album, “Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls.”

The footage showed a violent beating of a woman by women wearing black ski masks with “E.B.B.T.G.” stitched into the forehead. One attacker knocks the victim unconscious with a baseball bat. The woman being beat up is being “initiated” into the Beautiful Thugger Girls clan. The woman is then taken into a room (the same room where the cover art was shot), and duct tape is applied to her bleeding, beat-up face. One of her attackers writes “EASY BREEZY BEAUTIFUL THUGGER GIRLS” on the tape with a Sharpie.

The video sparked a lot of controversy, with many Thug fans expressing confusion on social media.

When Thug’s album came out on June 16, it was titled “Beautiful Thugger Girls.” Suspicions of CoverGirl taking issue with the slogan were confirmed when the company released a statement, according to Billboard.

A rep for the makeup company said a request for permission to use the slogan for Young Thug’s original title or in the video was never made.

“CoverGirl was not contacted by Young Thug or any parties regarding his original album title,” says the statement. “The album is not aligned with our values at CoverGirl. Violence and abuse are unacceptable behaviors. We do not support the use or association of our iconic slogan, ‘Easy, Breezy, Beautiful, CoverGirl,’ with Young Thug’s video, album or promotional materials.”

