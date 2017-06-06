s kind of strange when bad news is good news. Let us explain. When legendary singer Cuba Gooding Sr. died recently there was speculation that his death was caused by a possible illegal substance overdose.

Following his death at 72 in April, Los Angeles Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter told reporters, “There was alcohol found in the car…and possible drug paraphernalia.” However, drugs and alcohol are not mentioned in the documents so far obtained by ET.

According to the autopsy report, Gooding Sr., who was found dead in his car, is said to have died of natural causes. The coroner’s report specifically listed the cause of death as Hypertensive and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease, which is defined as a hardening and narrowing of the arteries, often leading to heart attack and/or stroke.’

So the obvious bad news is that Gooding Sr. is still gone, but the “good news” is that his name is cleared as to the cause of his death

In response to his father’s tragic death, Cuba Gooding Jr. shared a photo of his father’s Motown group, The Main Ingredient’s, greatest hits album, captioned, “Eternal.”

NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: FOREVER 21, URBAN OUTFITTERS SUED FOR USING UNAUTHORIZED TUPAC PICS ON TEES

Speaking of Cuba Gooding Jr. the actor is also making news due to his directorial debut with “Louisiana Caviar,” a film that calls for him (and possibly another actor) to be nude.

According to Roger Friedman’s ShowBiz 411, “Louisiana Caviar” is the title of the film. And as we stated above it will be directed by Gooding as well as star him and Famke Janssen. The film has a 4-week shooting schedule in Louisiana that starts at the end of the this month (06/19).

The film revolves around Gooding’s character Rodney, a former boxing champ now a nightclub bouncer who gets mixed up in a situation involving a sex tape.