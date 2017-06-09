*The Daily Mail is reporting that Larsa Pippen has been asking for financial support from her best friend Kourtney Kardashian after she was “cut off” by her estranged husband, NBA vet Scottie Pippen.

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star, 42, is due in divorce court in Fort Lauderdale today, where she hopes to get some of his estimated $120 million.

Via Daily Mail:

Sources close to the reality star say the former Chicago Bulls player, 51, has seized control of the family accounts and is denying her access to cash.

The insider said: “She’s been going back and forth between LA and Florida but she’s been stranded because she doesn’t have any money.

“Kourtney [Kardashian] has been looking after her and making sure she’s all right, and providing for her in between.

“There’s a lot of back and forth with regards to the money. Her plan is to get as much as she can but he’s being really tough and really cheap about it.

“He’s fighting tooth and nail about everything with regards to the money.”