*Actor and comedian D.L. Hughley has come to the defese of fellow comedian Kathy Griffin, following the fallout from her controversial photo of Donald Trump’s bloody, severed head.

TMZ caught up with Hughley at LAX, where he called Griffin’s critics hypocrites because they were silent when Ted Nugent threatened President Obama.

“I think ultimately, if you got mad at Kathy Griffin and didn’t say sh*t about Ted Nugent, you’re a hypocrite,” Hughley said.

In 2007, conservative rocker Ted Nugent threatened then-Democratic presidential candidates Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton during an onstage rant while holding two machine guns.

“Obama, he’s a piece of sh*t. I told him to suck on my machine gun,” Nugent told his audience, “Hey Hillary, you might want to ride one of these into the sunset, you worthless b*tch.”

D.L. also said Trump had no right to be offended considering all the disgusting, sexist things he’s said about women in the past.

“Kathy Griffin held up a head that looked like Donald Trump and she got fired from CNN. Ted Nugent threatened to kill a president, he got invited to the White House,” he said.

“I just think it’s ridiculous; the things we choose to be offended by is amazing to me. A man who grabs women’s p*ssies is on not in a position to be offended by anything,”

Hughley continued, “Art, by definition, makes people uncomfortable. So to me, ultimately, if a lot of the country didn’t like it, or [Trump’s son Barron] — was Barron equally appalled when [Trump] imitated the handicapped guy, or when he talked about grabbing p*ssies?”

“Ultimately, Trump is a horrible dude and people are going to say things about him.”

