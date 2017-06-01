*Maybe it’s in the blood. It’s a family thing, ya think? What we’re getting at is that Bob Marley’s youngest son, Damian, now has a vested interest in “High Times,” the legendary marijuana magazine.

Damian Marley is 1 of 20 new investors in the ownership group that bought controlling interest in the media company behind the publication, which is valued around $70 mil. It’s the first time the mag changed ownership since it was founded in 1974.

Additionally “High Times'” new ownership group plans to do more live events. It already puts on the popular Cannabis Cup shows.

According to Damian, reading the bible of the the marijuana business taught him how to differentiate between male and female cannabis plants. As we reported earlier, he’s also producing his own line of weed as co-founder of Stony Hill.

“High Times had me daydreaming of so many beautiful strains that at the time I had not yet had the chance to experience,” said Damian.

We feel you, Damian, we feel you.

ALSO RECOMMENDED: LAVAR BALL: PRO OR ROOKIE WHEN IT COMES TO BUSINESS? (EUR EXCLUSIVE!)

Well, while we’re on the subject of marijuana and the Marleys, we go to thinking … now that Nico Marley – the grandson of Bob and son of Rohan – who recently signed with the Washington Redskins … will marijuana be an issue??

For the answer, TMZ Sports went straight to Rohan, and asked if Nico will be able to pass on the family’s favorite pastime … since weed is outlawed in the NFL.

Rohan says weed isn’t really Nico’s thing — plus, he can always wait until AFTER his NFL career to partake in the herbals.

BTW, Rohan, who was a pretty good football player back in the day is one proud papa. However, when asked if Nico is better, you know pops isn’t gonna take a back seat … even to his son. Check it out above.