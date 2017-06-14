*Deadline Hollywood is reporting that “The Walking Dead” star Danai Gurira has joined the cast of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The actress will likely reprise her “Black Panther” character Okoye, one of the fierce female warriors protecting the royal family of Chadwick Boseman’s title character in the Marvel film.

Gurira currently stars as another fierce female warrior, the sword-wielding Michonne in AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”

This Friday (June 16), she’ll be in theaters as Afeni Shakur, the mother of Tupac Shakur in “All Eyez On Me.”

Gurira was also Tony nominated as a playwright for Eclipsed.