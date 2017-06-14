Actress and "Eclipsed" Playwright Danai Gurira celebrates Women's History Month on it's Opening Night of "Eclipsed" at the Curran Theater on March 9, 2017 in San Francisco, California.

Actress and “Eclipsed” Playwright Danai Gurira celebrates Women’s History Month on it’s Opening Night of “Eclipsed” at the Curran Theater on March 9, 2017 in San Francisco, California.

*Deadline Hollywood is reporting that “The Walking Dead” star Danai Gurira has joined the cast of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The actress will likely reprise her “Black Panther” character Okoye, one of the fierce female warriors protecting the royal family of Chadwick Boseman’s title character in the Marvel film.

Gurira currently stars as another fierce female warrior, the sword-wielding Michonne in AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”

This Friday (June 16), she’ll be in theaters as Afeni Shakur, the mother of Tupac Shakur in “All Eyez On Me.”

Gurira was also Tony nominated as a playwright for Eclipsed.





Previous ArticleNational Black Theatre to Honor Michael K. Williams, Tarell Alvin McCraney ('Moonlight') + More
No Newer Articles

Speak your Mind