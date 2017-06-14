*Each year friends of actor, activist and philanthropist, Danny Glover, get together at his home to celebrate him.

This year, Glover chose to switch things up a bit. After working quietly, yet relentlessly, over the past few years alongside civil rights activist and legend, Harry Belafonte, and Dr. Divine Pryor, executive director and founder of the Center for NuLeadership on Urban Solutions (CNUS) – an independent research, training, and Human Justice Advocacy think tank based in New York City, Glover wants to lend his celebrity to a cause near and dear to his heart: Human Justice: a concept coined by CNUS as the merger of Human Rights and Human Development.

Glover is no stranger to activism. The ‘Color Purple’ and ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor has been a visible force on the front lines of the world stage for decades; working with organizations such as the United Nations and UNICEF to transform lives and embolden the world population as it relates to human rights, economic and social justice, climate change and the environment, as well as education and the arts.

Together with friends and colleagues including actors Alfre Woodard (12 Years A Slave, Crooklyn), Carl Lumbly (Men of Honor, NCIS Los Angeles), Delroy Lindo ( Crooklyn, This Christmas), and Mike Ferrell (M*A*S*H) — Glover’s ‘Human Justice Celebrity Ambassador Circle’ – the actor’s 71st birthday will be the backdrop for the Human Justice Awards and Fundraiser to support the groundbreaking work of CNUS on NYPD projects such as the People’s Police Academy and police diversion for youth.

Glover and his ‘Ambassador Circle’ – a team of like-minded people using their celebrity and resources for positive change – aim to shift the paradigm from criminal justice to Human Justice and assist in the funding efforts of the organization as it sets forth its groundbreaking initiatives in police reform.

Read more at EURThisNthat.