Scroll down to watch/hear Darryl White who sonds amazingly like his father ... talking and singing - maybe to his detriment

*Barry White’s son, Darryl White, has filed a lawsuit against his stepmother Glodean White because she has cut him off from what’s rightfully his.

Darryl claims he is damn near homeless as a result of Glodean cutting him off financially back in 2015. Glodean was married to Barry White for 29 years (1974-2003) and she was one his Love Unlimited backup singers. She’s his second wife and as ILOSM reports, although they separated and were living separate lives for many years, legally Glodean and Barry were still married up until his death in 2003.

According to TMZ, Daryl White claims Glodean never let him see the will after Barry died in 2003. In court docs, he acknowledges that he received payments up until September 2015. Darryl believes Glodean is using his father’s money to support her lavish lifestyle.

Barry White’s daughter’s also once filed claims against her ex-stepmother. In July of 2016, Denise White took legal action against Glodean for the same issue as her brother.

In his court documents, Darryl said he agreed not to challenge the amount of money he was getting after his Glodean told him he’d get his fair share.

Now he’s asking the court to give him access to the will and make “a proper accounting of what he is due.”

Barry died on July 3, 2003, in Los Angeles at the age of 58. He reportedly died from kidney failure caused by hypertension. He was estranged from Glodean and was living with another woman at the time of his passing.