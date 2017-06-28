*Dave Chappelle is adding folks to his residency at Radio City Music Hall in August.

Chance the Rapper, Lauryn Hill, and Yasiin Bey will join the comedian for his 14-show residency at New York’s historic venue.

The new additions join appearances by Childish Gambino, Erykah Badu, and The Roots.

Chappelle also announced that fellow comics Chris Rock, Trevor Noah, and Ali Wong will appear during select shows, along with other as-yet-unannounced additional guests.

The residency kicks off on Aug. 1, and runs through Aug. 24. Tickets are ranging in the triple digits. View the full schedule and ticket prices here.