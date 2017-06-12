*Looks like the Governors Ball in New York last week was not the last concert of 2017 for Childish Gambino, as the singer told the crowd that night.

The artist, a.k.a. Donald Glover, will take the stage this August alongside comedian Dave Chappelle for a show at Radio City Music Hall, reports Billboard.

According to Ticketmaster, the historic pairing will take place on Aug. 19. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m. ET with a Chase preferred cardmember presale going down Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m. ET and Ticketmaster presale going live on Thursday, June 15 at 12 p.m. ET.

The pairing follows Chappelle’s three comedy specials for Netflix – “The Age of Spin” and “Deep in the Heart of Texas” were released earlier this year — and Gambino’s Golden Globe acting win for his FX hit “Atlanta.”

After releasing his album “Awaken, My Love!” and headlining this year’s Governors Ball this year, Gambino hinted that his next project may be his last as he told the Ball crowd, “I’ll see you for the last Gambino album.”