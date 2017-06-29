*David Alan Grier, already starring on NBC’s “The Carmichael Show,” will add another gig to his plate as host of GSN’s new comedy game show, “Snap Decision.”

Created by veteran producer Scott St. John (“Match Game,” “Deal or No Deal”), the show puts preconceptions, first impressions, and gut instinct to the ultimate test. Studio contestants go head-to-head for a $10,000 grand prize as they are asked to make snap judgments about three strangers, recently interviewed on the street. However, looks can be deceiving, as people are often not who they may seem, leading to unexpected twists, turns, and outrageous and hilarious results.

“I think we can all agree David Alan Grier is really really really funny and we are lucky to have him as the host of the show,” said Amy Introcaso-Davis, executive vice president of programming and development, GSN. “David’s brand of satiric observational comedy, coupled with his massive improvisational skills are the perfect complement to this highly addictive format.”

The series will debut with four back-to-back half-hour episodes on Monday, August 7 from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT (8-10pm CT), and then move into its regular Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT (8pm CT) time period the following night, August 8.

It can also be seen weekdays on 20 Sinclair stations nationwide beginning August 7 (check local listings for exact times and stations).