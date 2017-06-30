*Netflix has gifted a second season to its freshman series “Dear White People.”

Based on Justin Simien’s critically-acclaimed film of the same name, the series is set at a predominantly white Ivy League university where racial tensions are constantly on low boil. A group of students of color must navigate a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness, and activism in the millennial age.

Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson, and Marque Richardson star in the series.

Production on the ten-episode second season is slated to begin later this year.

Simien created and executive produces the series. Yvette Lee Bowser will return as showrunner, with Stephanie Allain and Julia Lebedev again executive producing.

The series is produced by Lionsgate Television, which also produces “Orange Is the New Black,” for Netflix. Lionsgate’s Roadside Attractions released the original movie.

The original 2012 film was rooted in a concept trailer, which Simien financed with his tax refund. After a round of crowd-funding, the project went on to win the U.S. dramatic special jury award for breakthrough talent at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival.