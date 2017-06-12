*The defense has rested its case in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial after calling just one witness – and it was neither the actor, nor his wife, Camille, who made her first appearance in the courtroom this morning.

The comedian’s lawyers called to the stand only Detective Richard Schaffer, who was used mainly as a means for the defense to move into evidence statements that the alleged victim, Andrea Constand, gave police, according to NBC News.

Both sides are expected to give closing arguments this afternoon, and the jury could begin deliberations either later today or early Tuesday.

Before the jury came into the courtroom, the judge asked Cosby if he agreed with the defense decision not to present character witnesses or call him to the stand, according to NBC News.

“Correct!” Cosby reportedly shouted.

The trial appears to be nearing an end with only six days of testimony. Prosecutors presented 12 witnesses, including two accusers.

Cosby, 79, has pleaded not guilty to drugging and molesting Constand, 44, at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. It’s the only criminal case stemming from dozens of sexual misconduct accusations spanning decades — all of which Cosby denies.

Per NBC News, “His wife wore a tight-lipped smile as she was led into the courtroom by a publicist. Cosby, who says he is legally blind, did not acknowledge her as she took her seat in the first row of spectator seating.”

Mrs. Cosby stayed away from court last week during the prosecution’s case, which included a reading of her husband’s 2005 deposition in which he talked about giving women Quaaludes for sex.

Below, Camille Cosby attends her husband’s trial for the first time: